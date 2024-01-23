Shannen Doherty reflects on departure from 90210 with co-star Jason Priestley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shannen Doherty reflects on departure from 90210 with co-star Jason Priestley

By Press Association
Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty (PA)
Shannen Doherty said she blamed herself for being “fired” from Beverly Hills, 90210, while co-star Jason Priestley said he would have approached the situation with “more compassion and more caring” had he known about her personal struggles.

The US actors played twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh who move to Beverly Hills from middle America in the hit 1990s teenage drama, until Doherty was written out of the show at the end of series four.

Appearing on her podcast Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the 52-year-old reflected on the events which contributed to her untimely exit from the show in 1994, admitting to unprofessional behaviour at the time.

“Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage and there were things transpiring in that marriage that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work,” she said.

S.W.A.T Premiere – Shannen Doherty – Mann Village Theatre, United States
US actress Shannen Doherty (Andrea Carugati/PA)

“I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be, because if everybody else is on time and you’re waiting for one person, that sucks.”

Doherty said she wished she had been “sat down” by 90210 producers at the time to explain that her unprofessionalism would have led to her firing.

At times during the conversation, Priestley seemed shocked at what his former co-star was alleging to have been experiencing off-set in her marriage alongside her father who was unwell.

While Doherty said the conversation about writing Brenda out of the show would have been “tough to deal with” for Priestley, particularly because he was deemed “the quarterback”.

“You did have to do some quarterbacking in that area with a cast who, a good majority of them felt very passionately about not waiting around for me,” she said.

Jason Priestley
US actor Jason Priestley of Beverly Hills, 90210 (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Priestley replied: “It was incredibly difficult and I wish that I would have known more about what was happening in your personal life at that time because I could have hopefully managed it with more compassion and more caring.”

The 54-year-old said the hardest part finding out Doherty would be leaving was the uncertainty of the impact to the show.

Doherty said: “I really take the blame for that. I don’t blame anyone else for what transpired and my ultimate firing. I do blame myself, because I should have had my personal life more together, I should have left a relationship earlier, I shouldn’t have been going out.

“I got definitely affected by the attention and then all of a sudden, I could go into a nightclub and it didn’t matter how old I was.

“I found it all very seductive and alluring and I fell into that trap and then you add the personal issues, and I should have been transparent.”