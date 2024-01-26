Sag-Aftra defends Alec Baldwin: ‘An actor’s job is not to be a firearms expert’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sag-Aftra defends Alec Baldwin: ‘An actor’s job is not to be a firearms expert’

By Press Association
Sag-Aftra has defended Alec Baldwin after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

The US actors union have argued that Baldwin was not responsible for firearms safety on the film set, describing the charge as an “incorrect assessment of the actual duties of an actor on set”.

“An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert,” a statement said.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

“Performers train to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use.

“The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect.”

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

The US actor has said he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

Baldwin was initially charged in January 2023 but those charges were formally dismissed three months later.

Last week, special prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury in Santa Fe after receiving a new analysis of the gun that was used, and Baldwin was re-charged.

The Sag-Aftra statement comes two days after Baldwin, through his lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, filed court documents demanding a “speedy trial”.

“Mr Baldwin is entitled to a fair and speedy disposition of the charges to minimise public vilification and suspicion and to avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after lengthy delays in prosecution,” the court documents said.

He has also demanded the New Mexico District Attorney “preserve all evidence” related to the case, and produce a written list “of all witnesses which the prosecutor intends to call at the trial”.

Meanwhile Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer, has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the case and is set to go on trial on February 21.