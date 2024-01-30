Parliament to vote on controversial law to offer amnesty to Catalan separatists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Parliament to vote on controversial law to offer amnesty to Catalan separatists

By Press Association
Demonstrators protest against Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez and the amnesty law outside the European parliament in Strasbourg (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
Demonstrators protest against Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez and the amnesty law outside the European parliament in Strasbourg (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

Spain’s lower house of parliament is to debate and vote on Tuesday on an enormously divisive amnesty law that aims to sweep away the legal troubles of potentially hundreds of people who were involved in Catalonia’s unsuccessful 2017 independence bid.

Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez agreed to push through the law in exchange for parliamentary support from two small Catalan separatist parties, which enabled him to form a new minority leftist government late last year.

The bill could pave the way for the return of the fugitive ex-Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, head of one of the separatist parties, who fled Spain to Belgium after leading the failed illegal secession bid in 2017 that brought the country to the brink.

A key question is whether Mr Puigdemont’s party will manage to include clauses in the bill that would cover him against all possible legal challenges if he returns. If it cannot, then it may shoot the bill down.

Protesters packed Cibeles square in Madrid in November to complain about the proposed amnesty (AP Photo/Alicia Leon, File)

Mr Puigdemont and the Catalan independence issue are anathema for many Spaniards, and the amnesty bill has roused the ire of the conservative and far-right opposition parties that represent roughly half the country’s population.

Many in the judiciary and police are also opposed, as well as several top figures in Mr Sanchez’s own party.

Opposition parties have staged at least seven major demonstrations in recent months against the law.

Even if the bill is approved on Tuesday, it is not known when the law might come into effect as it would have to go to the Senate, where the fiercely conservative leading opposition Popular Party has an absolute majority.

The party has pledged to do all in its power to stall the bill in the senate and challenge it in court.

Mr Sanchez acknowledges that if he had not needed the Catalan separatists’ parliamentary support, he would not have agreed to the amnesty.

He also says that without their support, he could not have formed a government and the right wing could have gained office, having won most seats in the 2023 elections.

He now says that the amnesty will be positive for Spain because it will further calm waters inside Catalonia, and he boasts that his policies for Catalonia since taking office in 2018 have greatly eased tensions that existed between Madrid and Barcelona when the Popular Party was in office.

Mr Sanchez’s previous government granted pardons to several jailed leaders of the Catalan independence movement that helped heal wounds.

The vote needs to be passed by 176 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house. Mr Sanchez’s minority coalition commands 147 seats but in principle has the backing of at least 30 more lawmakers.