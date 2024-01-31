In Pictures: Iran’s Zoroastrians celebrate Sadeh and end of cold winter days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

In Pictures: Iran’s Zoroastrians celebrate Sadeh and end of cold winter days

By Press Association
Iranian Zoroastrian youths set fire to a prepared pile of wood in a ceremony celebrating their ancient mid-winter Sadeh festival in the outskirts of Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iranian Zoroastrian youths set fire to a prepared pile of wood in a ceremony celebrating their ancient mid-winter Sadeh festival in the outskirts of Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Lighting fires that brightened the night sky, followers of Iran’s minority Zoroastrian religion marked the Sadeh festival in several cities, celebrating the end of the coldest winter days.

Every January 30, Zoroastrians gather after sunset to celebrate the 50 days and 50 nights left until spring.

Iranian Zoroastrian youths join hands after setting a prepared pile of wood on fire
Iranian Zoroastrian youths join hands after setting a prepared pile of wood on fire (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Sadah, which means “the one hundred”, is an ancient feast from when the religion was the dominant faith in the powerful Persian empire, which collapsed after the Arab invasion in the seventh century.

Iranian Zoroastrians watch a performance of dancers
Iranian Zoroastrians watch a performance of dancers (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Zoroastrian youths pose for a photograph
Zoroastrian youths pose for a photograph (Vahid Salemi/AP)

On the south-western outskirts of Tehran on Tuesday evening, several Zoroastrian priests and priestesses, dressed in white from head-to-toe to symbolise purity, led young followers to light a giant bonfire in a joyful ceremony.

Around the fire, people listened to bands playing music, theological lectures as they milled about eating and celebrating.

Zoroastrian priests prepare to set fire to a pile of wood
Zoroastrian priests prepare to set fire to a pile of wood (Vahid Salemi/AP)

In a rare move, the Islamic Republic’s air force band played the national anthem among other tunes to the excitement of the attendees.

Iran Zoroastrians Sadeh Festival
Iranian musician Zorvan plays Daf, a hand-held Persian drum (Vahid Salemi/AP)
An Iranian Zoroastrian youth carries a torch after setting a prepared pile of wood on fire
An Iranian Zoroastrian youth carries a torch after setting a prepared pile of wood on fire (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran’s 85-plus million population are mostly Shiite Muslims. The country has been ruled by hard-line clerics who preach a strict version of Islam since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Zoroastrianism is a monotheistic religion predating Christianity and Islam. It was founded some 3,800 years ago by the prophet Zoroaster. It stresses good deeds, and fire plays a central role in worship as a symbol of truth and the spirit of God. Zoroastrians stress they are not fire-worshippers, but see fire as a symbol of righteousness.

Iranian Zoroastrians look at a giant bonfire
Iranian Zoroastrians look at a giant bonfire (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Alongside other minorities, including Christians and Jews, they have one representative in parliament, Esfandiar Ekhtiari.

Iranian dancers perform
Iranian dancers perform (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Youths join hands after setting a prepared pile of wood on fire
Youths join hands after setting a prepared pile of wood on fire (Vahid Salemi/AP)

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Mr Ekhtiari said the celebration belongs to everyone and is a symbol of “felicity, respect to humanity and nature as well as human beings “.

In 2023, Unesco recognised Sadeh in its intangible cultural heritage of humanity from Iran and Tajikistan.

An Iranian Zoroastrian youth prays
An Iranian Zoroastrian youth prays (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Though they have common elements such as lighting fire, the Sadeh festival is different from Nowruz, which marks the Persian new year.

A Zoroastrian priest walks near a giant bonfire
A Zoroastrian priest walks near a giant bonfire (Vahid Salemi/AP)
A Zoroastrian youth carries a torch to set fire to a prepared pile of wood
A Zoroastrian youth carries a torch to set fire to a prepared pile of wood (Vahid Salemi/AP)