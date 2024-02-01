Barbie star Margot Robbie addresses Oscars snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbie star Margot Robbie addresses Oscars snub

By Press Association
Barbie star Margot Robbie addresses Oscars snub (Ian West/PA)
Margot Robbie has spoken about herself and director Greta Gerwig being snubbed in two major categories during the Oscars nominations.

The Australian star, 33, said “there’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed” after she failed to receive a nod for best actress, but defended Gerwig who was excluded from the best director category.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she said, during a Sag-Aftra panel discussion.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)

“What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact, and it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would.

“That is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

Robbie said she was “beyond ecstatic” that box office juggernaut Barbie landed eight Oscar nominations, including best supporting actress for America Ferrera, who plays Gloria, and best supporting actor for Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken.

Gerwig missed out as best director, but was named alongside her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay, while Robbie lost out on a best actress nomination but was recognised for best picture as a producer.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

Gosling spoke about his disappointment for Gerwig and Robbie after being snubbed in their individual categories.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he said.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”