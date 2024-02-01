Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Idaho

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Idaho

By Press Association
Authorities respond to the scene of a building collapse near the Boise Airport (Terra Furman/AP)
About a dozen people have been injured after a building collapsed in the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho, officials said.

Boise Fire Department operations chief Aaron Hummel said a steel-framed hanger collapsed about 5pm on Wednesday and everyone who had been at the site had been accounted for.

He would not comment on the condition of those injured or say whether anyone had died while officials were working to contact family members.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” he said, describing the incident as a “large-scale collapse” of the framework of the building.

Boise Building Collapse
Boise Fire Department operations chief Aaron Hummel speaks at a press conference (Sarah A Miller/Idaho Statesman/AP)

“I don’t know what caused it, but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse,” he said, calling it “catastrophic”.

He said some of the victims were on a hoist or other elevated platform at the time the structure fell and confirmed a crane also collapsed in the incident.

Boise Airport operations were not impacted, officials said.

The collapse happened next to Jackson Jet Centre, which offers private airplane charters and maintenance, and city permitting records show permits to build a jet hangar for the company.

Jackson Jet Centre chief executive Jessica Flynn said in a statement their “hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event”.

“We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse,” she said. “Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time.”