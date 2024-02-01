Hungry sea otters help save California’s marshlands from erosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hungry sea otters help save California’s marshlands from erosion

By Press Association
A sea otter in the estuarine water of Elkhorn Slough (Emma Levy/AP)
The return of sea otters and their voracious appetites has helped rescue a section of California marshland, a new study shows.

Sea otters eat constantly and one of their favourite snacks is the striped shore crab.

These crabs dig burrows and nibble away roots of the marsh grass pickleweed that holds earth in place.

Left unchecked, the crabs turn the marsh banks “into Swiss cheese” which can collapse when big waves or storms hit, said Brent Hughes, a Sonoma State University marine ecologist and co-author of the new study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Sea otters eat constantly (Eric Risberg/AP)

Researchers found that the return of the crab-eating sea otters to a tidal estuary near Monterey, California, helped curb erosion.

“They don’t completely reverse erosion, but slow it down to natural levels,” said Mr Hughes.

For many years there were no sea otters in Elkhorn Slough.

The 19th century fur trade decimated their global population, which once stretched from Alaska to California and into Russia and Japan. At one point as few as 2,000 animals remained, mostly in Alaska.

Bringing sea otters back has helped restore the ecosystem (Emma Levy/AP)

Hunting bans and habitat restoration helped sea otters recover some of their former range.

The first ones were spotted in Elkhorn Slough in 1984. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s programme for raising and releasing orphaned sea otters also boosted the estuary’s population.

For the new study, researchers analysed historic erosion rates dating back to the 1930s to assess the impact of the sea otters’ return.

They also set up fenced areas to keep otters away from some creek sections for three years – those creek banks eroded much faster.

Sea otters eat burrowing crabs (Eric Risberg/AP)

Past studies about the return of top predators to various habitats, most famously, the reintroduction of grey wolves to Yellowstone National Park, show how such species maintain ecosystem stability.

Wolves curbed the number of elk and moose that ate saplings and slowed riverbank erosion.

Other research has shown that sea otters help kelp forests regrow by controlling the number of sea urchins that munch kelp.

Sea otters “are amazing finders and eaters”, said Brian Silliman, a Duke University coastal ecologist and co-author of the latest study.