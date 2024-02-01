European Union agrees new 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Union agrees new 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine

By Press Association
Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban, right, talks to Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico on Thursday (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
European Council President Charles Michel says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal on aid to Ukraine, just over an hour into a summit of the bloc’s leaders and despite threats from Hungary to veto the move.

“We have a deal,” Mr Michel tweeted.

He said that all “27 leaders agreed on an additional 50 billion euro (£43 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget”.

Mr Michel said the move “locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine” and demonstrates that the “EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake”.

It was not immediately clear if any concessions were made to secure Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban’s approval.

He raised staunch objections to the financial aid package in December and in the days leading up to Thursday’s summit in Brussels.

On their way into their meeting, several fellow leaders had criticised Mr Orban, accusing him of blackmail and playing political games that undermined support for Ukraine and the country’s war-ravaged economy.

Almost two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has ground to a halt and Ukraine’s economy desperately needs propping up.

But political infighting in the EU and in the United States is depriving Kyiv of a long-term source of funding.

Concern has mounted that public support to keep pouring money into Ukraine has started to wane, even though a Russian victory could threaten security across Europe.

“There is no problem with the so-called Ukraine fatigue issue. We have Orban fatigue now in Brussels,” Polish prime minister Donald Tusk told reporters at the EU summit.

“I can’t understand. I can’t accept this very strange and very egoistic game of Viktor Orban.”

In December, the 26 other leaders agreed on an aid package worth 50 billion euros for this year through to 2027. They also agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, which Mr Orban reluctantly accepted.

But the financial package is part of a review of the EU’s continuing seven-year budget, which must be approved unanimously.

Russia Ukraine War
The remains of an industrial building surrounded by flats after a Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Orban, the EU leader with the closest ties to Russia, is angry at the European Commission’s decision to freeze his government’s access to some of the bloc’s funds.

The executive branch did so over concerns about possible threats to the EU budget posed by democratic backsliding in Hungary.

In response, Hungary vetoed statements at the EU on a range of issues.

Mr Orban also exported the problem to Nato, by blocking high level meetings with Ukraine until only recently. Budapest is also holding up Sweden’s bid for membership.

“I don’t want to use the word blackmail, but I don’t know what other better word” might fit, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived at EU headquarters in Brussels.

“Hungary needs Europe,” she said, highlighting the country’s own economic problems and high interest rates. “He should also look into what it is in it for Hungary, being in Europe.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address the leaders via video link.