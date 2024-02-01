Julius Baer chief resigns as bank announces plans to quit private debt business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Julius Baer chief resigns as bank announces plans to quit private debt business

By Press Association
Headquarters of the Julius Baer bank in Zurich (Keystone/Steffen Schmidt/AP)
Headquarters of the Julius Baer bank in Zurich (Keystone/Steffen Schmidt/AP)

Julius Baer says its chief executive is resigning and the Swiss bank is quitting the private debt business, as well as setting aside more than half a billion Swiss francs, reportedly over its exposure to bankrupt Austrian asset manager Signa.

Chairman Romeo Lacher expressed “regret” during a presentation on Thursday of the bank’s 2023 results, saying management had not been a “good steward of our firm” but that the troubles were a “single credit event” and other parts of the company were performing well.

Zurich-based Julius Baer said it was leaving the private debt business and the annual results reflected net credit losses of 606 million Swiss francs (£556 million), 586 million francs (£537 million) of which included a loan-loss allowance for unspecified private debt exposure.

Chief executive Philipp Rickenbacher said in a statement that he and the board agreed “it is in the best interest of the company for me to step down” and that the measures taken on the private debt business “pave the way to move forward and regain the full confidence of our stakeholders”.

The bank said deputy chief executive and chief operating officer Nic Dreckmann will step in as chief executive temporarily until a permanent successor can be found.

Shares of Julius Baer were up nearly 6% to 50.02 Swiss francs in mid-morning trading Thursday on the SIX Swiss Exchange after the news.

Media reports said the bank’s troubles were linked to Signa, but Julius Baer did not specify.

The bank announced the exposure to private debt issues in November, comprising three loans to different entities at a “European conglomerate” active in commercial real estate and luxury retail.

Signa Development faced a series of ratings downgrades and filed for insolvency proceedings in Vienna in late December.

Switzerland’s financial markets regulator said that month that it was looking into the Austrian firm’s situation.

The woes for Julius Baer come as the bank has benefited in part from the flight of some former customers from one-time competitor Credit Suisse, whose unravelling led to a government-orchestrated takeover by rival UBS last year to avert a possible global banking crisis.