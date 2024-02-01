Kevin De Bruyne welcomes competition for places as Man City near full strength

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin De Bruyne welcomes competition for places as Man City near full strength

By Press Association
Kevin De Bruyne feels Manchester City are looking strong (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne is pleased Manchester City are close to full strength as the business end of the season approaches.

Erling Haaland returned to action after almost two months out as the champions eased to a 3-1 win over struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

With De Bruyne having made his first start since August and John Stones also featuring after a knock, City are in a healthy position as the pressure ramps up.

Erling Haaland returned for City after 10 games out (Martin Rickett/PA)

Defender Manuel Akanji is now the only absentee as City, five points off the top with a game in hand, battle with Liverpool and Arsenal for the title and prepare for the resumption of the Champions League.

“I think it’s really good,” said De Bruyne, who set up one of Julian Alvarez’s two goals in a comfortable victory over the relegation-threatened Clarets at the Etihad Stadium.

“I think if Manu comes back – and I think it’ll be soon – it’s going to be the first time in the year everybody’s fit, so that can only help us because I think the schedule is getting a little bit harder and harder in the next weeks.

“To have everybody available can only help the team being competitive. Even if you change (the team), there’s big stars sitting on the bench and you can rotate.”

After a difficult spell in November, momentum is growing at City with eight wins in succession and 10 in their last 11 games in all competitions.

That could be ominous for their rivals but De Bruyne insists nothing will be taken for granted.

The Belgian said: “I just think there is that feeling that whenever we lose a game, we’re falling too far behind. And it’s the same in the cup competitions – if you lose, you’re out.

“So I think we’re in a good moment, people are coming back, but we don’t get complacent.”

City, who are next in action at Brentford on Monday, were far too strong for a Burnley side who remain seven points from safety.

Victory was all but secured as Alvarez, aided by some poor defending, struck twice in the space of six minutes midway through the first half.

The Argentinian World Cup winner has excelled this season in the absence of De Bruyne and Haaland.

Julian Alvarez
Julian Alvarez scored twice against struggling Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)

De Bruyne said: “He’s been really good. I think he’s played a lot in the midfield this year and that’s not really his position, but he did a great job because obviously we had a lot of injuries.

“He’s been banging in goals, giving assists, so he’s probably happy. He’s doing really good.”

Rodri added City’s third goal early in the second half and Burnley barely registered a threat until grabbing a late consolation through Ameen Al-Dakhil.