Bruce Springsteen mourns death of his mother aged 98

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen is mourning the death of his mother aged 98 (James Manning/PA)
Bruce Springsteen has announced the death of his mother at the age of 98, following more than a decade living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The US rocker, 74, paid tribute to his mother Adele Springsteen on Instagram, sharing a video of the pair dancing in a garden together.

He said she died on Wednesday and quoted the lyrics from his 1998 song The Wish – a track he previously wrote about her.

 

The lyrics read: “I remember in the morning mum hearing your alarm clock ring.

“I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your make-up case on the sink.

“And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

The post ended with the lyrics: “We’ll find us a little rock ‘n’ roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.”

Adele was a champion of her son’s music and sometimes joined him onstage to dance at his concerts.

While no cause of death was given, Springsteen has previously spoken about his mother’s decade-long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2021 during one of his Broadway shows, Springsteen reportedly said: “My mother loves to dance.

“She grew up in the ’40s… (with) the big bands and the swing bands, and that was a time when dancing was an existential act.

“She’s 95 and she’s 10 years into Alzheimer’s and that’s taken a lot away from us, but the need to dance hasn’t left her.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “Our heartfelt condolences to Bruce Springsteen and his family after the loss of his mother Adele, who had Alzheimer’s disease.

“By sharing this heartbreaking news, the family will help raise much-needed awareness.”