Female musicians hope to dominate at 2024 Grammy awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Female musicians hope to dominate at 2024 Grammy awards

By Press Association
Female musicians hope to dominate at 2024 Grammy awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Female musicians hope to dominate at 2024 Grammy awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Female musicians are hoping to dominate the biggest night in music after dominating the 2024 Grammy nominations.

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to present the 66th annual ceremony on Sunday February 4 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

US musician SZA, real name Solana Rowe, leads the pack with nine nominations including for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for Kill Bill – her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
SZA leads the pack with nine Grammy nominations (Ian West/PA)

Her album SOS is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

Phoebe Bridgers will enter the ceremony as the second-most nominated artist with seven nods, six with her band Boygenius who are up for album of the year with The Record and record of the year for Not Strong Enough.

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus follow with six nominations apiece – facing off in the song of the year and record of the year categories for tracks Anti-Hero, What Was I Made For?, Vampire and Flowers respectively.

It comes after a report from the UK government’s Women and Equalities Committee this week which warned that misogyny and discrimination is an “endemic” in the music industry.

Jon Batiste, who also scored six Grammy nods, is the only male up for record of the year for track Worship, song of the year for Butterfly and album of the year with World Music Radio – having dominated the 2022 ceremony winning five awards.

Awards Season
Jon Batiste scored six Grammy nods (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

He will face off for album of the year alongside Swift for Midnights, Rodrigo for Guts and Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation, as well as The Age Of Pleasure from Janelle Monae and Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey.

Other nominees include British star Ed Sheeran, who appears in the best pop vocal album category for Subtract, and The Rolling Stones, who are nominated for best rock song for Angry following the release of new album Hackney Diamonds – their first collection of original songs for 18 years.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who last appeared as a nominee during the 2009 ceremony, features in the best pop dance recording category for summer smash hit Padam Padam.

The ceremony will see performances from nominees including SZA, Eilish, Rodrigo and Dua Lipa – whose Barbie track Dance The Night is nominated for song of the year.

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony will air on Sunday February 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.