At least 46 dead as forest fires approach densely populated areas of Chile

By Press Association
Smoke rises from burnt-out houses after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighbourhood in Vina del Mar, Chile (Esteban Felix/AP)
Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, the country’s president said.

In a nationally televised address, President Gabriel Boric warned that the death toll could worsen as four large fires burn in the region of Valparaiso, where firefighters have struggled to reach the most threatened neighbourhoods.

Mr Boric urged Chileans to co-operate with rescue workers.

“If you are told to evacuate don’t hesitate to do it,” he said. “The fires are advancing fast and climatic conditions have made them difficult to control. There are high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity.”

Locals look at burnt-out houses and other debris after a forest fire reached their neighbourhood in Vina del Mar, Chile
Interior Minister Carolina Toha said earlier on Saturday that 92 forest fires were burning in the centre and south of the country, where temperatures have been unusually high this week.

The deadliest of the fires were in the Valparaíso region, where authorities urged thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

In areas farther away from the fires, meanwhile, residents were told to stay at home so that fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles can get about on the roads with greater ease.

Ms Toha said two fires near the towns of Quilpue and Villa Alemana had burned through at least 8,000 hectares since Friday. One of the fires was threatening the coastal resort town of Vina del Mar, where some neighbourhoods had already been hit hard.

In Villa Independencia, a hillside neighbourhood on the eastern edge of the town, several blocks of homes and businesses were destroyed. Burned cars with broken windows lined the streets, which were covered in ash.

“I’ve been here 32 years, and never imagined this would happen,” said Rolando Fernandez, one of the residents who lost his home.

He said he first saw the fire burning on a nearby hill on Friday afternoon and within 15 minutes the area was engulfed in flames and smoke, forcing everyone to run for their lives.

“I’ve worked my whole life, and now I’m left with nothing,” Mr Fernandez said.

Burnt cars on a street after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighbourhood in Vina del Mar, Chile
Burnt cars on a street after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighbourhood in Vina del Mar, Chile (Esteban Felix/AP)

Three shelters were set up in the Valparaiso region, and 19 helicopters and more than 450 firefighters were brought into the area to help battle the blazes, Ms Toha said.

The fires were burning on mountains that are hard to reach, such as neighbourhoods built precariously on the edge of Vina del Mar.

Officials reported power blackouts as a result of the fire, and Ms Toha said that in the Valparaíso region, four hospitals and three nursing homes for the elderly had to be evacuated. The fire also destroyed two bus terminals, the interior minister said.

The El Nino weather pattern has caused droughts and hotter than usual temperatures along the west of South America this year, increasing the risk of forest fires.

In January, more than 17,000 hectares of forests were destroyed in Colombia by fires that followed several weeks of dry weather.