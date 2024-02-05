Massive storm sends mud and debris flowing through LA’s Hollywood Hills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Massive storm sends mud and debris flowing through LA’s Hollywood Hills

By Press Association
A vehicle buried by a mudslide in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
A vehicle buried by a mudslide in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-pound homes, posing a grave danger to the city’s large homeless population and knocking out power for more than a million people in California.

The storm was the second one fuelled by an atmospheric river to hit the state in just a few days.

About 1.4 million people in the Los Angeles area, including the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, were under a flash flood warning on Monday. Up to nine inches of rain had already fallen in the area, with more expected, according to the National Weather Service, which called the flash flooding and threat of mudslides “a particularly dangerous situation”.

California Storms
Storm damage in Studio City, California (David Crane/The Orange County Register/AP)

Already crews were rescuing people from swift-moving water in various parts of southern California.

Gushing rivers carried mud, rocks and objects from people’s multimillion-pound homes, including coolers, ladders and plastic crates, in Studio City, at the back of the Hollywood Hills.

Several homes were damaged, including one with a crumpled garage door from the debris slide.

A record 4.1 inches of rain fell on Sunday in central Los Angeles, beating the previous record of 2.55 inches set in 1927, the National Weather Service said.

California Storms
The storm unleashed mudslides (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The weather service forecast up to eight inches of rain across southern California’s coastal and valley areas, with 14 inches possible in the foothills and mountains over the next two days.

More than 474,061 homes, businesses or other locations were without electricity statewide on Monday, according to poweroutage.us.

Commuters stepped through several inches of floodwater as they went to catch trains at Union Station in central Los Angeles.

California Storms
A man clears debris from a mudslide in Los Angeles (Ethan Swope/AP)

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The Governor’s office of emergency services activated its operations centre and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk.

Evacuation orders were issued in many parts, stretching from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles Counties where emergency shelters were in place.