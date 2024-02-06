South Carolina wants to restart capital punishment with three execution types

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Carolina wants to restart capital punishment with three execution types

By Press Association
The South Carolina supreme court will hear arguments on Tuesday on capital punishment (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)
Lawyers for four death row inmates who have run out of appeals are expected to argue to the South Carolina supreme court that the state’s old electric chair and new firing squad are cruel and unusual punishments.

Lawyers for the inmates also plan to argue on Tuesday that a 2023 law meant to allow lethal injections to restart keeps too many details secret about the new drug and protocol used to kill prisoners.

The death sentences of 33 inmates who are on South Carolina’s death row now hang in the balance as legal proceedings continue.

The state has not performed an execution in nearly 13 years after the drugs it used for lethal injection expired, and pharmaceutical companies refused to sell more to prison officials unless they could hide their identities from the public.

South Carolina says all three methods fit existing protocols.

A lawyer for governor Henry McMaster’s office, Grayson Lambert, said: “Courts have never held the death has to be instantaneous or painless.”

The exterior of the South Carolina supreme court building (James Pollard/AP)

Four inmates are suing, and four more have run out of appeals. However, two of them face a competency hearing before they can be executed, according to Justice 360, a group that describes itself as fighting for the inmates and fairness and transparency in the death penalty and other major criminal cases.

South Carolina’s current execution law requires inmates to be sent to the electric chair unless they choose a different method.

Politicians allowed a firing squad to be added in 2021.

No legislation has been proposed in South Carolina to add nitrogen gas, which was used for the first time to kill an inmate last month in Alabama.

South Carolina used to carry out an average of three executions a year and had more than 60 inmates on death row when the last execution was carried out in 2011.

Since then, successful appeals and deaths have lowered the number to 33.

Facing rising costs, the lack of lethal injection drugs and more vigorous defences, they are choosing to accept guilty pleas and life in prison without parole.