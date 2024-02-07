Chile’s ex-president ‘drowned in lake’ after helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chile’s ex-president ‘drowned in lake’ after helicopter crash

By Press Association
People sing Chile’s national anthem outside Congress as they wait for the arrival of the coffin of Sebastian Pinera (Matias Basualdo/AP)
Chilean officials have released more details about the death of former president Sebastian Pinera, saying he drowned after the helicopter he was piloting crashed into a lake.

Mr Pinera died on Tuesday after a flight over Lake Ranco, more than 560 miles south of Santiago. The crash remains under investigation but bad weather conditions were reported in the area.

As more details of his death were released, tributes hailing him as a champion of democracy continued to pour in.

On Tuesday night, the former president’s body was taken to Valdivia for a post-mortem. On Wednesday morning, Chilean President Gabriel Boric received Mr Pinera’s body at Santiago airport, accompanied by his widow, Cecilia Morel, and other relatives.

Chile Pinera Funeral
Cecilia Morel, bottom, left, the widow of former Chilean president Sebastian Pinera, receives condolences next to her husband’s coffin after it arrived at the Congress building in Santiago (Esteban Felix/AP)

The public can start paying their last respects to Mr Pinera on Wednesday night, with a state funeral to be held on Friday.

Mr Pinera was an experienced helicopter pilot, former defence minister Alberto Espina said on Tuesday night, and was flying the aircraft carrying three other people who survived the crash.

The crash occurred shortly after take-off in an area that Mr Pinera knew well. The former president had a summer residence there, which he frequented for adventure sports.

After the news of his death on Tuesday, the political world reacted with messages of condolences, honouring the leader as a democratic beacon in a country once plagued by a military dictatorship. Thousands of Chileans paid tribute to him.

He served two terms — from 2010 to 2014 and again from 2018 to 2022. Mr Boric declared three days of national mourning. Mr Pinera’s death came as Chile was recovering from deadly wildfires in the country’s central region.

Chile Pinera Funeral
Cecilia Morel stands with Chilean President Gabriel Boric to receive Mr Pinera’s coffin (Esteban Felix/AP)

Mr Pinera led Chile during moments of profound crisis, including a devastating earthquake and tsunami and during the coronavirus pandemic, in which Chile became one of the global leaders for vaccination.

He was also president during the rescue of 33 miners trapped in a mine in the barren Atacama Desert for 69 days that captured the world’s attention.

Jimmy Sanchez, one of the rescued miners, said that it was a pleasure to meet Mr Pinera.

“I am very grateful,” Mr Sanchez said. “He gave us our lives back.”

But his legacy was marred by his government’s violent repression of protesters in 2019, being accused of using disproportionate force against demonstrators and torturing detainees.

He was the first person from the political right to lead the South American country since Chile’s return to democracy in 1990.