Denmark’s king and queen to visit Scandinavian monarchies on first foreign tour

By Press Association
Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary wave from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace (Martin Meissner/AP)
Denmark’s new King Frederik X who was proclaimed monarch on January 14, and his Australian-born wife Queen Mary will travel to Sweden and Norway in May on their first foreign state tour, it has been announced.

Danish monarchs traditionally travelled to another Scandinavian country first, but Frederik’s solo visit to Poland last week was planned before his mother, Queen Margrethe II, announced her surprise abdication in a New Year’s Eve address. Mary did not travel with her husband.

Frederik and Mary will first travel to Stockholm to meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and German-Brazilian-born Queen Silvia for a May 6-7 visit.

Later that month, the Danish royals will travel to Oslo, where they will be greeted by King Harald V and Queen Sonja. Frederik and Mary will travel to Norway in mid-May aboard the Danish royal yacht Dannebrog.

In June and July, the two will sail on the Dannebrog to the Faeroe Islands and later Greenland, which are both part of the Danish realm. No definite dates for the trip to the Faeroe Islands and Greenland have been made public.

Frederik’s grandmother, Queen Ingrid who died in 2000, was a Swedish princess while Norway’s monarch is a second cousin to Margrethe.