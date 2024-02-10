In Pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations

By Press Association
Women take a selfie with a giant dragon lantern near the frozen Houhai Lake in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
People across Asia have welcomed the Lunar New Year with family gatherings, festivals and temple visits to ask for blessings.

The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China, a time for reunions with relatives and friends – and to enjoy festive feasts.

Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, with the 12 months ahead being the Year of the Dragon — widely considered the most auspicious zodiac sign in Asian communities.

The Year of the Dragon is also a popular time to give birth because many Chinese couples hope their children will possess remarkable qualities symbolised by dragons, including strength, power and success.

Malaysian ethnic Chinese pray on the first day of Lunar New Year’s holidays at a temple in Kuala Lumpur (Vincent Thian/AP)
Worshippers pray at a temple in Taipei (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle (Andy Wong/AP)
This year is the Year of the Dragon (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Chinese dragon dancers perform at the Dongyue Temple in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
People pray during the celebration at a temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia (Binsar Bakkara/AP)
A man holds up a dragon decoration in a traditional Lunar New Year market in Hanoi, Vietnam (Huy Han/AP)
An Indonesian man lights joss sticks during the Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Medan (Binsar Bakkara/AP)
Worshippers pray as they burn their first joss sticks to welcome the new year in Hong Kong (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Divers perform an underwater lion dance at the KLCC Aquaria in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)
A woman takes a picture of red lanterns and decorations on display at Ditan Park in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
Local Chinese present a red envelope, or hongbao, to lion dance performers during a cerebration to mark the Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar (Thein Zaw/AP)