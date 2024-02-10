Patrick Mahomes admits Tom Brady’s Super Bowl record ‘a long way away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Patrick Mahomes admits Tom Brady’s Super Bowl record ‘a long way away’

By Press Association
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is bidding to win his third Super Bowl title (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is bidding to win his third Super Bowl title (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Patrick Mahomes has Tom Brady in his sights on the eve of his bid to win a third Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is preparing to star in his fourth Super Bowl in six seasons in Sunday’s clash against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Brady’s record seven Super Bowl titles saw him retire from NFL as the game’s undisputed greatest of all time.

But Mahomes, 28, has the chance to move to within four titles of Brady, who retired at the age of 45.

“If you ask me that question (of emulating Brady) in 15 years, I’ll see if I can get close to seven,” said Mahomes in a press conference to preview Sunday’s blockbuster match. “But seven does seem like a long way away.

“I have won only two Super Bowls so there are a couple of other guys in front of me before I even get close to chasing Tom.

“All you can do is try to be your best in every single game, play my best football, and hopefully my best football will be good enough to win this third Super Bowl.

“And then it is about doing it next year, and the year after that, and at the end of my career, hopefully I can say I am close to Tom.”

Tom Brady
Tom Brady won the Super Bowl on seven occasions (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mahomes’ Chiefs are out to become the first side to win consecutive NFL titles since Brady’s New England Patriots achieved the feat 19 years ago.

Mahomes continued: “I got close to winning back-to-back championships a couple of years ago and fell short in pretty disappointing fashion.

“I was blessed to get to two Super Bowls very early in my career, and we have had to work hard to get back here.

“So to be back on this stage, have that opportunity, and maximise that moment is important because not a lot of teams have been able to do it in the past.”