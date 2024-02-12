Usher performs medley of hits at Super Bowl half-time show beside special guests

R&B star Usher brought out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris to perform during his hit-heavy headline slot at the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show.

The Texan-born musician kicked off his electric performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with 2004 track Caught Up as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off.

The half-time show is one of the most coveted slots in music with star Usher treating fans to a selection of fan favourites from his catalogue, including Bad Girl, U Got It Bad, Burn and Love In This Club, with a marching band in tow.

Keys was the first guest to make a surprise appearance to sing a segment of If I Ain’t Got You while wearing a red sparkly jumpsuit and playing a red bespoke piano, before cuddling up with Usher to duet on their 2004 hit My Boo.

After the track, he said: “See, it’s rare you find people like us, since we here celebrating the 20th anniversary of Confessions (the album), I need everybody here to put one hand in the air.”

H.E.R delivered a guitar solo during the 13-minute performance, while Jermaine Dupri took to the stage to give a brief intro for song Confessions and Will.i.am joined for track OMG.

Alicia Keys and Usher perform during half-time of the NFL Super Bowl (Frank Franklin II/AP/PA)

During a rendition of U Don’t Have To Call, Usher said: “They said I wouldn’t make it, they said I wouldn’t be here today, but I am.

“Hey mama, we made it, now this, this is for you.”

The 65,000-seat stadium cheered excitedly when Usher took his top off to show just a medallion beneath during track U Got It Bad, while gyrating his hips to the music.

Later, Lil Jon appeared in the crowd singing his hit track Turn Down For What before launching into Yeah! alongside Ludacris – who joined the trio to perform the rap.

They were sporting matching blue outfits to end the show with a bang.

Throughout the performance, Usher commanded the stage with his choreographed dance moves and outfit changes.

Usher performs during half-time of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (John Locher/AP/PA)

He kicked off the show with an all-white outfit including a cape and a white glove, which later turned into a sparkly blue and black number as he roller skated for track OMG.

The 45-year-old revealed that a camera crew had been documenting the experience, from when he got the first call to when he walked off the stage.

Usher, whose latest album titled Coming Home was released on Friday, follows in the footsteps of pop star Rihanna who used her 2023 half-time performance to debut her second pregnancy.

The performance marks 30 years since Usher released his debut, self-titled album in 1994.