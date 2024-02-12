Usher performs medley of hits at Super Bowl half-time show beside special guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Usher performs medley of hits at Super Bowl half-time show beside special guests

By Press Association
Usher performs during half-time of the Super Bowl (Brynn Anderson/AP/PA)
Usher performs during half-time of the Super Bowl (Brynn Anderson/AP/PA)

R&B star Usher brought out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris to perform during his hit-heavy headline slot at the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show.

The Texan-born musician kicked off his electric performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with 2004 track Caught Up as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off.

The half-time show is one of the most coveted slots in music with star Usher treating fans to a selection of fan favourites from his catalogue, including Bad Girl, U Got It Bad, Burn and Love In This Club, with a marching band in tow.

Keys was the first guest to make a surprise appearance to sing a segment of If I Ain’t Got You while wearing a red sparkly jumpsuit and playing a red bespoke piano, before cuddling up with Usher to duet on their 2004 hit My Boo.

After the track, he said: “See, it’s rare you find people like us, since we here celebrating the 20th anniversary of Confessions (the album), I need everybody here to put one hand in the air.”

H.E.R delivered a guitar solo during the 13-minute performance, while Jermaine Dupri took to the stage to give a brief intro for song Confessions and Will.i.am joined for track OMG.

Super Bowl Football
Alicia Keys and Usher perform during half-time of the NFL Super Bowl (Frank Franklin II/AP/PA)

During a rendition of U Don’t Have To Call, Usher said: “They said I wouldn’t make it, they said I wouldn’t be here today, but I am.

“Hey mama, we made it, now this, this is for you.”

The 65,000-seat stadium cheered excitedly when Usher took his top off to show just a medallion beneath during track U Got It Bad, while gyrating his hips to the music.

Later, Lil Jon appeared in the crowd singing his hit track Turn Down For What before launching into Yeah! alongside Ludacris – who joined the trio to perform the rap.

They were sporting matching blue outfits to end the show with a bang.

Throughout the performance, Usher commanded the stage with his choreographed dance moves and outfit changes.

Super Bowl Football
Usher performs during half-time of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (John Locher/AP/PA)

He kicked off the show with an all-white outfit including a cape and a white glove, which later turned into a sparkly blue and black number as he roller skated for track OMG.

The 45-year-old revealed that a camera crew had been documenting the experience, from when he got the first call to when he walked off the stage.

Usher, whose latest album titled Coming Home was released on Friday, follows in the footsteps of pop star Rihanna who used her 2023 half-time performance to debut her second pregnancy.

The performance marks 30 years since Usher released his debut, self-titled album in 1994.