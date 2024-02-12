Khan supporters block highways in protest against election results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Khan supporters block highways in protest against election results

By Press Association
Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chant slogans during a protest against alleged vote-rigging (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chant slogans during a protest against alleged vote-rigging (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of other political parties blocked key highways and started a day-long strike in the volatile south-west on Monday to protest alleged rigging of last week’s elections.

Thursday’s vote to choose a new parliament was overshadowed by the vote-rigging allegations, an unprecedented mobile phone shutdown and the exclusion of Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) from the vote.

While election winners were celebrating victory, PTI and other parties refused to accept their defeat in dozens of constituencies.

Pakistan Elections
PTI and other parties refused to accept defeat in some constituencies, claiming the vote was rigged (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Dozens of Khan’s supporters were briefly detained in the eastern city of Lahore over the weekend while protesting alleged vote-rigging.

Jan Achakzai, a government spokesman in the southwest province of Baluchistan, urged protesters to “show grace” by accepting defeat and moving away from the highways.

Khan could not run in the election because of the criminal convictions against him, which he says are politically motivated.

Still, candidates backed by the former prime minister won more seats than the political parties that ousted him from power nearly two years ago, according to the final tally published on Sunday.

No party won a majority, however, so the parties will have to hold talks on forming a coalition government. The new parliament chooses the country’s next prime minister.

Pakistan Elections
A supporter from Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, watches fireworks as the party celebrates the victory of their candidate in Peshawar (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Candidates aligned with Khan secured 101 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N party (PML-N) led by three-time premier Nawaz Sharif secured 75.

Mr Sharif is currently in talks with allies to form a coalition government.

The Pakistan People’s Party, or PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, came in third with 54 seats.

One result has been withheld and another vote was postponed because of a candidate’s death.

The campaign to kick Khan out of office in 2022 was led by the PML-N and the PPP.

Pakistan’s military has always cast itself as the ultimate arbiter of who becomes prime minister, and Mr Sharif was marked out as the powerful security establishment’s preferred candidate because of his smooth return to the country last October.

Mr Sharif spent four years in exile to avoid serving prison sentences but his convictions were overturned within weeks of his arrival in Pakistan.