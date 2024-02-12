Elon Musk ordered to give evidence in probe of Twitter takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk ordered to give evidence in probe of Twitter takeover

By Press Association
A US judge has ordered Elon Musk to give evidence as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X, in 2022 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
A US judge has ordered Elon Musk to give evidence for a third time as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X, in 2022.

Magistrate judge Laurel Beeler issued an order giving Mr Musk, his team and the SEC a week to agree on a date and location for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s testimony on Saturday.

In a court hearing last December, Judge Beeler said she would issue an order if the two sides couldn’t agree on when and where Mr Musk would give evidence.

The SEC has given Mr Musk the option to give evidence in Texas, where he lives (Leon Neal/PA)

Judge Beeler wrote in the order in federal court in Northern California: “The parties, at least initially, agreed to a date but ultimately the respondent did not appear and resists the subpoena on the grounds that the SEC’s investigation is baseless and harassing and seeks irrelevant information.”

“Also, he contends that the subpoena – issued by an SEC staff member appointed by the SEC’s director of enforcement – exceeds the SEC’s authority because it was not issued by an officer appointed by the President, a court, or the head of a department”, as required by the US constitution, she added.

However, Judge Beeler said that the court is enforcing the SEC’s subpoena and that the testimony is “not unduly burdensome” for Mr Musk.

The SEC had given Mr Musk the option to give evidence in Texas, where he lives.

The SEC has been conducting a fact-finding investigation into the period before Musk’s Twitter takeover, when the San Francisco-based social media company was still publicly traded.

The agency said it had not concluded any federal securities laws had been violated.

Mr Musk has already given evidence in the case twice.

But since then, according to the judge’s order, the SEC has received “thousands of new documents” from various parties, including hundreds of documents from Mr Musk.

He closed his 44 billion dollar (£34.8 billion) agreement to buy Twitter and take it private in October 2022, after a month-long legal battle with the social media company’s previous leadership.

After signing a deal to acquire Twitter in April 2022, Mr Musk tried to back out of it, leading the company to sue him to force him to go through with the acquisition.

The SEC and a lawyer for Mr Musk were contacted for comment.