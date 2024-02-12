Joe Biden campaign defends joining TikTok despite security concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Joe Biden campaign defends joining TikTok despite security concerns

By Press Association
Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has defended its new TikTok account – citing it is a vital way to boost its appeal with young voters (Niall Carson/PA)
Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has defended its new TikTok account – citing it is a vital way to boost its appeal with young voters (Niall Carson/PA)

US President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has defended its new TikTok account as a vital way to boost its appeal with young voters – even as his administration continued to raise security concerns about whether the popular social media app might be sharing user data with China’s government.

The campaign’s first post featured the president being quizzed on Sunday’s Super Bowl and included a reference to the latest political conspiracy theory involving pop superstar Taylor Swift.

“The President’s TikTok debut last night – with more than five million views and counting – is proof positive of both our commitment and success in finding new, innovative ways to reach voters in an evolving, fragmented, and increasingly personalised media environment,” Mr Biden’s re-election deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty said in a statement.

Most influential Scots on TikTok
The Biden campaign said it had been mulling over setting up a TikTok account for months (Yui Mok/PA)

At the White House, however, national security spokesman John Kirby said “there are still national security concerns about the use of TikTok on government devices and there’s been no change to our policy not to allow that”.

Mr Kirby referred most questions about TikTok to the Biden campaign and ducked a more general query about whether it was wise to use the app at all.

He said the potential security issues “have to do with concerns about the preservation of data and potential misuse of that data and privacy information by foreign actors”.

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, could share user data – such as browsing history, location and biometric identifiers – with that country’s authoritarian government.

Biden signed legislation banning the use of TikTok by the federal government’s nearly 4 million employees on devices owned by its agencies in 2022, with limited exceptions for law enforcement, national security and security research purposes.

Separately, the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the US has been reviewing the app for years while trying unsuccessfully to force TikTok ownership to divest from its parent company.

The White House said on Monday the review is ongoing.

With 150 million US users, TikTok is best known for quick snippets of viral dance routines.

But senator Josh Hawley posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Mr Biden’s campaign is “bragging about using a Chinese spy app even though Biden signed a law banning it on all federal devices”.

The Biden campaign said it had been mulling over setting up a TikTok account for months and had ultimately done so at the urging of youth activists and organisations, who argued that the app was key to reaching young voters.

The campaign said it is using a separate mobile phone to engage on TikTok in order to isolate using the app from other workstreams and communications, including emails.

The campaign said it was taking additional steps but declined to name them, citing security concerns.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she isn’t in contact with the campaign and had no advance warning that its TikTok account was going live.