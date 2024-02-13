Oppenheimer stars reunite at Oscar nominees luncheon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oppenheimer stars reunite at Oscar nominees luncheon

By Press Association
Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The stars of Oscar frontrunner Oppenheimer reunited on the red carpet at the annual luncheon for the Academy Awards nominees.

Irish star Cillian Murphy, who is nominated for the best actor prize for his role as J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic, was joined by his co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr for the event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Blunt is nominated for the best supporting actress prize for her turn as Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, while Downey Jr is considered the favourite to win the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

96th Academy Awards Oscar Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Robert Downey Jr with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The trio were joined on the red carpet by Nolan, who is tipped to win his first directing Oscar for the film after scoring the top prize at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards on Saturday, usually a significant indicator of who will win the Academy Award.

96th Academy Awards Oscar Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Christopher Nolan arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also at the star-studded event was Margot Robbie, who was snubbed in the best actress category for her leading role in Barbie, but who is nominated in the best picture category as a producer on the film.

96th Academy Awards Oscar Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She continued to take style inspiration from her character, opting for a classic pink Chanel skirt suit and matching bag.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig was also at the luncheon, despite her snub in the best director category. She is nominated as a screenwriter on the film, alongside her husband Noah Baumbach.

96th Academy Awards Oscar Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Greta Gerwig  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone, who is nominated for the best actress prize for her role as Bella Baxter in the steampunk coming of age story Poor Things, arrived at the event with the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos, who is also nominated.

The film marks a reunion for the duo, who previously worked together on The Favourite, which landed British actress Olivia Colman her Oscar.

96th Academy Awards Oscar Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stone’s closest rival for the best actress gong, Lily Gladstone, chose a smart white trouser suit for the lunch.

She is nominated for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s Western crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon.

96th Academy Awards Oscar Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Lily Gladstone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also nominated in the best actress category is British actress Carey Mulligan, who received a nod for her turn as Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in Bradley Cooper’s biopic Maestro.

96th Academy Awards Oscar Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Carey Mulligan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.