Oppenheimer stars reunite at Oscar nominees luncheon

The stars of Oscar frontrunner Oppenheimer reunited on the red carpet at the annual luncheon for the Academy Awards nominees.

Irish star Cillian Murphy, who is nominated for the best actor prize for his role as J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic, was joined by his co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr for the event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Blunt is nominated for the best supporting actress prize for her turn as Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, while Downey Jr is considered the favourite to win the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Robert Downey Jr with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The trio were joined on the red carpet by Nolan, who is tipped to win his first directing Oscar for the film after scoring the top prize at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards on Saturday, usually a significant indicator of who will win the Academy Award.

Christopher Nolan arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also at the star-studded event was Margot Robbie, who was snubbed in the best actress category for her leading role in Barbie, but who is nominated in the best picture category as a producer on the film.

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She continued to take style inspiration from her character, opting for a classic pink Chanel skirt suit and matching bag.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig was also at the luncheon, despite her snub in the best director category. She is nominated as a screenwriter on the film, alongside her husband Noah Baumbach.

Greta Gerwig (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone, who is nominated for the best actress prize for her role as Bella Baxter in the steampunk coming of age story Poor Things, arrived at the event with the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos, who is also nominated.

The film marks a reunion for the duo, who previously worked together on The Favourite, which landed British actress Olivia Colman her Oscar.

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stone’s closest rival for the best actress gong, Lily Gladstone, chose a smart white trouser suit for the lunch.

She is nominated for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s Western crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Lily Gladstone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also nominated in the best actress category is British actress Carey Mulligan, who received a nod for her turn as Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in Bradley Cooper’s biopic Maestro.

Carey Mulligan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.