Sony’s profits up thanks to rising sales of music, games, movies and sensors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sony’s profits up thanks to rising sales of music, games, movies and sensors

By Press Association
Sony’s profit rose 13% in October-December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games (AP)
Sony’s profit rose 13% in October-December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games (AP)

Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony’s profit rose 13% from October to December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games, the company said.

Tokyo-based Sony’s quarterly profit totalled 363.9 billion yen (£1.9 billion), up from 321.5 billion yen (£1.69 billion) the year before.

Quarterly sales for the maker of the PlayStation game machines and Bravia TV sets rose 22% to 3.7 trillion yen (£19.5 billion).

Sales were robust across its diverse business lines, which include financial services, games and networking operations and entertainment businesses including music and movies.

An increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products also helped boost the company’s bottom line.

Like other Japanese companies, Sony has benefited from exchange rates. The yen has weakened against the dollar, boosting the value of overseas earnings when they are converted into yen. The US dollar has been trading close to 150 yen lately.

Sales of recorded and published music, merchandise and licensing revenue also rose, Sony said.

In Sony’s pictures operations, TV and digital streaming licensing revenue and home entertainment sales climbed during the fiscal year following successful movie releases.

Hits included Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, an animation film about the superhero, and The Equalizer 3, starring Denzel Washington.

Sony said subscriber growth in its animation service Crunchyroll also helped profits.

The firm raised its annual profit forecast to 920 billion yen (£4.86 billion), up from an earlier projection for an 880 billion yen (£4.64 billion) profit. The latest forecast is still below the one trillion yen (£5.2 billion) it earned in the previous fiscal year.