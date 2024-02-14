Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with White House art display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with White House art display

By Press Association
Decorations for Valentine’s Day adorned the White House lawn (AP)
Jill Biden is once again sending her love to Americans on Valentine’s Day through an art display on the White House lawn.

The US first lady’s “Valentine to the Country” was revealed as the sun rose on Wednesday.

The installation features a large wooden red envelope addressed in her handwriting: “To America with Love.”

Jill Biden
St Valentine’s Day is known to be one of Mrs Biden’s favourite celebration days (AP)

It is accompanied by a large pink envelope and a card with the message: “Happy Valentine’s Day! XOXO, Jill.”

It was installed overnight on the lawn on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

A third piece in the display, a three-dimensional wooden box imprinted with a rendering of the White House, has spilled small, pastel-coloured hearts painted with various messages of love, gratitude and optimism. Among them are: “Be Kind,” “Choose Love,” and: “U R Special”.

The display is strategically placed to be featured on television live shots from the White House.

White House display
There is also a display inside the White House grounds for visitors (AP)

Valentine’s Day is one of the first lady’s favourite holidays and Wednesday marked the fourth time that she has sent expressions of her love for Americans with a lawn display on February 14.

Last year’s display featured the handprints of children from military families. She also displayed Valentine’s Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.

Mrs Biden also created a Valentine’s Day display inside the White House that members of the public will see during their tours of the White House, the first lady’s office said.