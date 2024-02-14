Conviction of French ex-president Sarkozy over illegal campaign funding upheld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conviction of French ex-president Sarkozy over illegal campaign funding upheld

By Press Association
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AP)
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AP)

An appeals court in Paris on Wednesday upheld a guilty verdict against former French president Nicolas Sarkozy for illegal campaign financing in his failed 2012 re-election bid.

Sarkozy was convicted in a lower court in September 2021 and sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing.

The court said Sarkozy would be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home by wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The Paris Court of Appeal on Wednesday sentenced Sarkozy to a year in prison, of which six months were suspended.

The former president’s lawyer said he will appeal to the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court.

With the appeal pending, Sarkozy cannot be imprisoned, in line with French law.

“Nicolas Sarkozy is completely innocent of charges against him,” said Vincent Desry, the former president’s lawyer after the ruling.

Sarkozy was France’s president from 2007 to 2012. He has vigorously denied wrongdoing.

He was accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros (£19.2 million) on the re-election bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

The court said Sarkozy “knew” the legal limit was at stake and “voluntarily” failed to supervise additional expenses.

In a separate case in 2021, Sarkozy, 69, was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling.

An appeal court last year confirmed the guilty verdict, sentencing him to a year in prison, and two years suspended, in that case. Sarkozy had appealed to the Court of Cassation, which suspended that sentence.

It was the first time in France’s modern history that a former president has been convicted and sentenced to a prison term for actions during his term.

Sarkozy’s predecessor, Jacques Chirac, was found guilty in 2011 of misuse of public money during his time as Paris mayor and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017.