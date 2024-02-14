Travis Kelce admits his Super Bowl clash with coach Andy Reid was ‘unacceptable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Travis Kelce admits his Super Bowl clash with coach Andy Reid was ‘unacceptable’

By Press Association
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce,left, apologised to coach Andy Reid after outburst (PA Wire/PA Images)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce,left, apologised to coach Andy Reid after outburst (PA Wire/PA Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admits his outburst toward coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl on Sunday was “unacceptable”.

Kelce got into Reid’s face and shouted at the 65-year-old in the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers, which the Chiefs went on to win to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years.

Reid was knocked off balance but made little of the incident and, when Patrick Mahomes threw the match-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr to secure a 25-22 overtime success, all was forgotten.

Kelce’s high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift meant there was even greater focus on him heading into the Super Bowl.

The 34-year-old says he was unhappy with being taken off, jokingly telling ESPN: “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Kelce grew frustrated after Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball from eight yards out while he was off the field.

On his New Heights podcast alongside brother Jason, he added: “It’s definitely unacceptable and I immediately wished I could have taken it back. Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn’t even have harsh words for me.

“I’m a passionate guy. I love coach Reid. He knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career.

Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift following the Super Bowl victory
Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift following the Super Bowl victory (PA Wire)

“It came in a moment when we weren’t playing very well and I wasn’t playing very well.”

Co-host Jason, who plays for Philadelphia Eagles, said: “The yelling in his face, too, was over the top.”

The Chiefs celebrated their successive Super Bowl crowns with a trophy parade in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Star quarter-back Patrick Mahomes has already turned his focus to winning a hat-trick of successive Super Bowls.

“We’re going for that three-peat. Don’t get it twisted, we’re doing it. Three times, first time in NFL history. We’re doing it,” Mahomes told the crowd.