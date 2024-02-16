Ukraine to sign security deals with Germany and France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine to sign security deals with Germany and France

By Press Association
Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France on Friday (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France on Friday (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France on Friday as Kyiv works to shore up Western support nearly two years after Russia launched its full-scale war.

The Ukrainian leader is meeting German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and continuing to Paris to meet French president Emmanuel Macron.

The bilateral security and long-term support agreements follow a security agreement between Ukraine and the UK signed when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv last month.

That accord covers the next 10 years.

Mr Zelensky will continue on Saturday to the Munich security conference, an annual gathering of high-ranking security and foreign policy officials, where he plans meetings with US vice president Kamala Harris among others.

Ukraine has moved onto the defensive in the war, hindered by low ammunition supplies and a shortage of personnel, although it has kept up strikes behind the largely static 930-mile front line.

European allies have appealed to the US Congress in recent days to approve a package that includes aid for Ukraine, a 60 billion US dollar allotment that would go largely to US defence companies to manufacture missiles, munitions and other military hardware that are being sent to the battlefields in Ukraine.

Mr Scholz travelled to Washington a week ago to underscore the urgency of releasing US funding.

After meeting President Joe Biden, he said: “We shouldn’t beat around the bush – support from the United States is indispensable for the question of whether Ukraine will be in a position to defend itself.”

Germany is now the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the US, and Mr Scholz has called recently for other European countries to step up with more weapons deliveries.

Mr Zelensky has made one previous visit to Berlin since the Russian invasion in February 2022, in May last year.

Friday’s trip will be his third to Paris since the invasion, following visits in February and May 2023.