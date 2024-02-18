Moscow police called to probe ‘LGBT+ propaganda’ at My Little Pony convention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moscow police called to probe ‘LGBT+ propaganda’ at My Little Pony convention

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Police in Moscow have been called to investigate alleged LGBT+ propaganda at a fan event dedicated to the cartoon series My Little Pony, organisers said.

The Mi Amore convention was closed by organisers early on Saturday after police arrived at the venue in the Russian capital, but officers were unable to find evidence of illegal activity.

“The police received a complaint claiming that our event promoted non-traditional relationships and related symbols, adult content for minors, and general horror and darkness,” event organisers wrote on Russian social media site VK.

“Two police checks did not uphold these complaints.”

They said officers initially asked them to close the event a few hours earlier than planned, but organisers decided to close the convention earlier still after hearing unconfirmed reports of more officers heading to the venue.

Russia Putin
‘Traditional family values’ have become a cornerstone of President Vladimir Putin’s rule (Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Organisers and volunteers were able to leave without incident, they added.

The convention, which features an animated horse with a mane styled in the colours of the Russian flag as its logo, catered to My Little Pony’s adult fans and planned to feature live music as well as stalls selling merchandise.

Although it is aimed at children and focused on the magical power of friendship, My Little Pony has previously prompted anxiety in Russia, with some fearing it show could run afoul of the country’s anti-LGBT+ legislation.

Russian movie database Kinopoisk changed its rating for the animated series to an adult-only 18+ in December 2023, local news outlets reported, not long after a Russian court declared the “global LGBTQ+ movement” to be an extremist organisation.

Although no reason was given for the change, viewers speculated that the decision could be linked to the character Rainbow Dash, whose multi-coloured mane and tail are similar to the LGBT+ pride flag. The show also released an episode that featured a same-sex couple in 2019.

The Russian Supreme Court banned what the government called the LGBT+ “movement” in Russia in November 2023, labelling it an extremist organisation.

The ruling was part of a crackdown on LGBT+ people in the increasingly conservative country where “traditional family values” have become a cornerstone of President Vladimir Putin’s 24-year rule.

Russian laws prohibit public displays of symbols of extremist organisations, and at least three people who displayed rainbow-coloured items have received jail time or fines since the ruling.