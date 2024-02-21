Iran accuses Israel of attack that saw explosions strike natural gas pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iran accuses Israel of attack that saw explosions strike natural gas pipeline

By Press Association
Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in Iran (Reza Kamali Dehkordi/AP)
An Israeli sabotage attack on an Iranian natural gas pipeline caused “multiple explosions” that struck it a week ago, Iran’s oil minister has claimed, further raising tensions amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The comments by Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji come as Israel has been blamed for a series of attacks targeting Tehran’s nuclear program.

The “explosion of the gas pipeline was an Israeli plot,” Mr Owji said, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Flames leap into the air after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in Iran (Reza Kamali Dehkordi/AP)
He added: “The enemy intended to disturb gas service in the provinces and put people’s gas distribution at risk.

“The evil action and plot by the enemy was properly managed.”

Mr Owji provided no evidence to support his claims.

Israel has not acknowledged carrying out the attack, though the country rarely claims its espionage missions abroad.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The blasts on February 14 hit a natural gas pipeline running from Iran’s western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province up north to cities on the Caspian Sea.

The roughly 1,270-kilometre (790 mile) pipeline begins in Asaluyeh, a hub for Iran’s offshore South Pars gas field.

Mr Owji earlier compared the attack to a series of mysterious and unclaimed assaults on gas pipelines in 2011 – including around the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program come as groups that Tehran is arming in the region — Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels — have launched attacks targeting Israel over the war in Gaza.

The Houthis continue to attack commercial shipping in the region, sparking repeated airstrikes from the US and the UK.

Despite a month of US-led airstrikes, the Houthi rebels remain capable of launching significant attacks.

This week, they seriously damaged a ship in a crucial strait and downed an American drone worth tens of millions of dollars.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, a suspected Israeli strike hit a residential area in Syria’s capital, Damascus, where other likely Israeli strikes have targeted members of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.