Charlie Woods bid to qualify for Cognizant Classic comes up short

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie endured a testing round to finish 16-over as his hopes of qualifying for next week’s Cognizant Classic came up short.

The 15-year-old took part in Thursday’s pre-qualifier at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, which is one of four pre-qualifying sites for the upcoming PGA Tour event.

Approximately 25 players and ties will advance to the full qualifier on Monday February 26, from which four players will earn places in the Cognizant Classic, which runs from February 29 to March 3 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Charlie Woods, though, did not make the top five at Lost Lake, where he had teed off at 7:39am local time and was accompanied to the course by his mother, Elin Nordegren.

Competing in a twosome alongside Olin Browne Junior, Woods – carrying a tiger-striped headcover like his father often keeps in his golf bag – struggled at points during his round on the par-70 course.

After making par on the opening hole and then a double-bogey seven on the par-five fifth, it was the seventh which would prove most costly, where the teenager made a 12.

Although he did not produce a birdie, Woods managed 11 pars in total, including a run from the eighth to 13th as well as the final two holes to finish on 86.

Charlie Woods has competed in the last four editions of the PNC Championship alongside his father, who was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational last week due to illness.

Charlie also took part in last year’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, with his father acting as his caddie, and finished tied for 17th in the boys 14-15 division.