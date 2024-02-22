People injured as fire engulfs two buildings in Spanish city of Valencia

A fire has engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, injuring at least 13 people and sending fleeing residents onto balconies where they were rescued by firefighters, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in the city centre where flames could be seen bursting from the windows of the 14-storey residential building where the blaze apparently started.

Residents could be seen waiting to be rescued on balconies. Firefighters used a crane to rescue two residents from one of the balconies.

People watch the fire in Valencia from a distance (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Soldiers from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit were also deployed and medics set up a large tent to tend to the injured on the scene.

The fire sent clouds of black smoke billowing skywards that could be seen from afar. Spain’s weather agency, Aemet, reported winds of up to 40mph at the time.

The fire began in the early evening and spread to an adjacent building, state news agency Efe reported.

Firefighters tackle the blaze (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Initial emergency service reports said there were at least 13 people injured with fractures, burns and smoke inhalation. The 13 included six firefighters.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez posted on X saying he was “shocked by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia” adding that he had offered the city “all the help that is necessary”.

“I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene,” Mr Sanchez said.