Rust armorer goes on trial after fatal shooting of crew member by Alec Baldwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Rust armorer goes on trial after fatal shooting of crew member by Alec Baldwin

By Press Association
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed walks into court for the first day of testimony in her trial in Santa Fe (Eddie Moore/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed walks into court for the first day of testimony in her trial in Santa Fe (Eddie Moore/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

The trial of the armourer who loaded a gun that fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust has begun in the US.

Ms Hutchins died after a gun that US actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round on the set of the western movie in October 2021.

Before Baldwin’s case progresses, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is being tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

She has pleaded not guilty and maintains she is not directly to blame for Ms Hutchins’ death.

Baldwin has also pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a separate case.

Rust incident
Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie after the incident (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

Proceedings began on Thursday at a court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after jury selection took place on Wednesday.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Gutierrez-Reed was “negligent” in handling guns and ammunition.

Special prosecutor Jason Lewis told the jury: “What we want to do is give you the information that you need to answer two key questions. The first being, what are the events that happened on the set of Rust that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins?

“And the second question is, how did live ammunition end up on the set of the movie?

“As to both questions, we believe that it was the negligent acts and failures of the defendant, Ms Gutierrez, that resulted in both the acts that contributed to Ms Hutchins’ death and to the live rounds being brought on to the set.”

Defence lawyer Jason Bowles said Gutierrez-Reed was being used as a “scapegoat”.

He said: “We’re here because of a tragedy, there’s no doubt, there was a tragic occurrence on that movie.

“But let me tell you something you already know: just because there was a tragedy, it does not mean that a crime was committed.

“It does not mean that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed caused the crimes they have charged her with.

“And we are going to, through the course of this case, show you that production and the state have both, very early on, sought to make Hannah Gutierrez-Reed a scapegoat.”

The first day of the trial also saw prosecutors and defence lawyers question two police officers, who were called to the scene on the day of the shooting, about their bodycam footage which showed the immediate aftermath of the incident.

One of the videos showed one of the officers approaching Baldwin after the shooting.

The evidence presented in the case could have implications for the actor, who was pointing the gun at Ms Hutchins during an October 2021 rehearsal outside Santa Fe when she was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded.