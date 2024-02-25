Bordeaux’s Alberth Elis taken to hospital after head collision in Guingamp match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bordeaux’s Alberth Elis taken to hospital after head collision in Guingamp match

By Press Association
Alberth Elis suffered a head injury at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday night (Chris Radburn/PA)
Alberth Elis suffered a head injury at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday night (Chris Radburn/PA)

Bordeaux have confirmed attacker Alberth Elis was taken to hospital for what appeared to be a serious head injury, sustained after colliding with an opponent on Saturday night.

The incident took place 34 seconds into his side’s eventual 1-0 Ligue 2 victory over Guingamp when the Honduras international clashed heads with defender Donatien Gomis.

Elis was removed from the action on a stretcher following an eight-minute pause as he was treated on the pitch and – according to a French media report – was placed in an induced coma before undergoing surgery.

Bordeaux posted a statement on their official X – formerly known as Twitter – account, which read: “Alberth Elis went to the hospital to undergo medical examinations. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

French newspaper L’Equipe on Sunday morning reported that the 28-year-old was transported to hospital with “severe head trauma” and placed in an induced coma before he was operated on overnight.

The same report revealed the surgery was said to have gone well, while further tests and imaging would reveal the extent of Elis’ injuries and possible side-effects.

Bordeaux head coach Albert Riera paid tribute to Elis in his post-match press conference, saying: “My first words are for Alberth. We spoke with the doc and we can’t say anything.

“He is in the hospital and there is nothing we can say. The victory is for him.”