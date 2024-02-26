Trump to appeal against £350m judgment made against him in fraud lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump to appeal against £350m judgment made against him in fraud lawsuit

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump, centre, is appealing against the civil fraud lawsuit judgment made in a New York court (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Former US president Donald Trump, centre, is appealing against the civil fraud lawsuit judgment made in a New York court (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Donald Trump has appealed against his 454 million US dollar (£358 million) New York civil fraud judgment.

The former president has challenged a judge’s finding that he lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency.

Mr Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Monday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron’s February 16 verdict in attorney general Letitia James’ lawsuit.

Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote in court papers that they’re asking the appeals court to decide whether Judge Engoron “committed errors of law and/or fact” and whether he abused his discretion and/or his jurisdiction.

Judge Engoron found that Trump, his company and top executives, including his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, schemed for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals.

Among other penalties, the judge put strict limitations on the ability of Mr Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, to do business.

The appeal ensures that the legal fight over Mr Trump’s business practices will persist into the thick of the presidential primary season, and likely beyond, as he tries to clinch the Republican presidential nomination in his quest to retake the White House.

If upheld, Judge Engoron’s ruling will force Mr Trump to give up a sizable chunk of his fortune.

Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay 355 million dollars (£280 million) in penalties, but with interest the total has grown to nearly 454 million dollars (£358 million).

That total will increase by nearly 112,000 dollars (£88,000) per day until he pays.