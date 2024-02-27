Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife plead not guilty in corruption case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife plead not guilty in corruption case

By Press Association
Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife, have appeared in court (KM Chaudary/AP)
Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife, have appeared in court (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife have pleaded not guilty in a corruption case alleging they accepted the gift of land from a property tycoon in exchange for large sums of laundered money.

The case is the second to indict Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi over acts of corruption allegedly committed while the former cricket star turned Islamist politician was in office.

Prosecutors accuse the couple of using their family’s charity to set up a university on land given to them by tycoon Malik Riaz.

Pakistan Elections
Supporters of imprisoned Imran Khan’s party hold a protest (Fareed Khan/AP)

In turn, the businessman was allegedly given £190 million in laundered money that was returned to Pakistan by British authorities.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022, is serving multiple prison terms and has some 170 legal cases pending against him on charges ranging from corruption to inciting people to violence and terrorism.

The couple have also been convicted in a corruption case on charges of selling state gifts while in office.

Khan has denied wrongdoing and has insisted since his arrest last year that all the charges against him are a plot by his rivals to keep him from returning to office.

He was barred from running in the February 8 parliamentary elections in which his rivals from the Pakistan Muslim League party, or PML-N, emerged as the largest in the National Assembly or lower house of parliament.

Khan’s rival, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, is now on track to form a coalition government when the parliament meets for its inaugural session on Friday.

On Tuesday, Khan was taken before the judge at the high-security court set up inside the Adiala Prison, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi just outside Islamabad, where he is serving his prison terms concurrently.

Bibi, who is imprisoned at the couple’s home in Islamabad, was taken to the court in a security convoy. The couple pleaded not guilty after the latest charge was read to them and the judge adjourned the proceedings until next month.

Pakistan Election
Pakistan’s former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is on course to return to power (KM Chaudary/AP)

Separately, Khan and Bibi have been sentenced to seven years in prison each on charges that their 2018 wedding violated marriage laws, allegedly because insufficient time had lapsed between Bibi’s previous divorce and their union.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party condemned Tuesday’s proceedings as “one sided” and complained because Khan’s legal team has had limited access to him and because the media have been barred from covering the trial.

Lawyer Salman Safdar, who represents Khan and Bibi, told reporters outside the Adiala Prison later on Tuesday that the pair are being treated “in an objectionable and condemnable manner”.

He said the couple’s legal team has already filed appeals and that he hopes for an acquittal soon.

Khan has so far been convicted on charges of corruption, revealing official secrets and violating marriage laws in three separate verdicts and sentenced to 10, 14 and seven years respectively. Under Pakistani law, he is to serve the terms concurrently — meaning, the length of the longest of the sentences.

Khan is appealing against all the convictions.