Hong Kong lifts curbs on property market and raises tourism spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Hong Kong lifts curbs on property market and raises tourism spending

By Press Association
Hong Kong’s Finance Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget address (AP)
Hong Kong’s Finance Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget address (AP)

Hong Kong’s government has lifted curbs on property deals after home prices fell to a seven-year low, adding to the Chinese territory’s woes.

Finance minister Paul Chan announced the move in a speech presenting the territory’s budget, which also raised spending on tourism promotion.

He said all curbs, such as extra taxes, imposed earlier to cool the property market would be lifted with immediate effect.

Home prices have fallen for nine consecutive months and share prices have languished as a tightening of freedoms in the former British colony has rattled investors.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s tourism has not fully rebounded after it reopened to foreign travellers following the Covid-19 pandemic.

China’s slowing economy has also impacted upon Hong Kong’s recovery.

Hong Kong government chamber
The Hong Kong government has lifted curbs on property deals after home prices fell to a seven-year low (AP)

Mr Chan said the limits on property transactions were “no longer necessary amid the current economic and market conditions”.

The government lifted a 15% stamp duty imposed on non-permanent residents who buy property in Hong Kong and a 15% stamp duty charged on purchases of a second property.

Homeowners also no longer must pay a separate duty on sales of homes purchased less than two years before.

Mr Chan said more measures might be taken to ease property lending.

He said: “We consider that there is now room to make further adjustments to the relevant measures and other supervisory policies pertinent to property lending where appropriate, under the premise of maintaining the stability of the banking system.”

Last year, the city reduced by half taxes charged on home purchases by non-permanent resident homebuyers and those buying additional properties.

Shares of property developers in Hong Kong jumped after the scrapping of cooling measures was announced.

Henderson Land’s shares rose 4.1%, while New World Development’s soared 5.9%. Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 4.1%.

As an additional tourist attraction, Mr Chan said the city will revamp its light show on the scenic Victoria Harbour and stage monthly pyrotechnic and drone shows over the waterfront.

Hong Kong budget speech
The territory is also seeking to boost tourism (AP)

Another 100 million Hong Kong dollars (£10 million) will go to promoting big events in the city, highlighting activities like hiking and cycling and creating a new tourism brand to “soft-sell” Hong Kong, he said.

The city also will collaborate with mainland Chinese cities to boost tourism in the Greater Bay Area surrounding Hong Kong.

Mainland Chinese tourists are the majority of visitors to Hong Kong. Over the Lunar New Year holidays, Hong Kong recorded nearly 1.44 million visitors to the city, nearly 90% of them from the mainland.

Britain handed control of Hong Kong back to Beijing in 1997, with an agreement that the territory would be allowed to keep many of its Western style freedoms, such as a separate legal system and freedom of the press, for a half century.

However, many of those civil liberties have been curtailed with the enforcement of national security legislation following a wave of mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.