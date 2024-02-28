EU poised to approve plan to meet climate goals despite farmers’ protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

EU poised to approve plan to meet climate goals despite farmers’ protests

By Press Association
Farmers have demonstrated in the European Quarter outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels (AP)
Farmers have demonstrated in the European Quarter outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels (AP)

The European Union is on the brink of approving a major plan to fight climate change and better protect nature in the bloc after protests from farmers and opposition from the biggest party in parliament led it to be diluted.

The plan is a key part of the EU’s European Green Deal that seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets and make the EU the global point of reference on all climate issues.

The Nature Restoration plan has had a rough ride through the EU’s complicated approval process, and a watered-down version will proceed to a final vote by member states, where it is expected to survive.

Noor Yafai of the global environmental group The Nature Conservancy said: “Today’s vote to get the Nature Restoration Law over the finish line offers fresh hope for Europe’s ability to combat the worst effects of climate change and biodiversity loss for decades to come.”

Polish farmers
Polish farmers have also staged a protest against European Union green policies (AP)

Under the plan, member states would have to meet restoration targets for specific habitats and species, with the aim of covering at least 20% of the region’s land and sea areas by 2030.

But quarrels over exemptions and flexibility clauses allowing member states to skirt the rules plagued negotiations.

The bill was adopted earlier by a 329-275 vote with 24 abstentions after the centre-right Christian Democratic European People’s Party (EPP) of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen decided to vote against it.

Socialist S&D legislator Cesar Luena, who led the bill through parliament, said: “Today is an important day for Europe as we move from protecting and conserving nature to restoring it.

“The new law will also help us to fulfil many of our international environmental commitments.”

The plan has lost some of its progressive edge during negotiations since last summer because of fierce opposition from the EPP, which along with other conservatives and the far right has insisted the plans would undermine food security, fuel inflation and hurt farmers.

Poland Farmers' Protest
Some farmers believe the European Union’s green policies that trim their production (AP)

Philippe Lambert, co-president of the Greens group, said: “It has not been shut down, so it’s still flying. It is imperfect. It is incomplete. It lacks ambition.

“But at least we have a foundation on which to build in the next term.”

The EPP has been a vocal backer of the farming community, which has been against any additional rules that would make their profession more complicated, bureaucratic and expensive. Farmers have been protesting throughout the bloc for weeks.

EPP leader Manfred Weber said: “We are implementing additional bureaucratic rules for our farmers in a time where food production and food prices are having a direct impact.”

Despite the droughts, floods and heat waves that have swept through many areas in Europe, Mr Weber called for a pause on such environmental action in order to protect economic competitiveness.