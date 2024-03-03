Doctors stage massive demo in Seoul against medical school admissions policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Doctors stage massive demo in Seoul against medical school admissions policy

By Press Association
Doctors staged the rally in protest against the government’s medical school policy (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Thousands of senior doctors have marched through South Korean capital Seoul to voice support for junior doctors who have been on strike for nearly two weeks over a government plan to sharply increase the number of medical school admissions.

The rally came as the government said it will begin to take steps on Monday to suspend the medical licences of nearly 9,000 medical interns and residents for defying orders to end their walkouts, which have disrupted hospital operations.

Park Sung-min, a senior member of the Korea Medical Association, said in a speech at the rally: “The government’s absurd medical policy has triggered immense resistance by trainee doctors and medical students, and we doctors have become one.

“I’m asking the government: Please, stop the threats and suppression now.”

Doctors protest
Doctors are against government plans to increase medical school places (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Protesters chanted slogans, sang and held placards criticising the government’s plan. There were no reports of any violence at the rally.

As of Thursday night, 8,945 of the country’s 13,000 medical interns and residents were confirmed to have left their workplace, according to the health ministry. The government repeatedly said they will face minimum three-month licence suspensions and indictments by prosecutors if they did not return by February 29.

The striking doctors are a fraction of South Korea’s 140,000 medics. But they account for about 30-40% of the total doctors at some major hospitals, where they assist senior doctors during surgeries and other treatments while training.

Their walkouts have subsequently caused numerous cancellations of surgeries and other medical treatments.

Doctors protest
The South Korean government has said it will suspend the medical licences of junior doctors on strike (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Senior doctors have staged a series of rallies backing the young medics but have not joined the walkouts. If they also launch strikes, that would pose a major blow to South Korea’s medical service.

The government wants to increase South Korea’s medical school enrolment quota by 2,000 starting next year, from the current 3,058, to better deal with the country’s rapidly ageing population. Officials say South Korea’s doctor-to-population ratio is one of the lowest among developed countries.

But many doctors have vehemently contested the plan, saying medical schools cannot handle such a sharp increase in the number of students. They say the recruitment plan also does not address a chronic shortage of doctors in essential but low-paying specialities like paediatrics and emergency departments.

Doctors say adding too many new medics will also result in an increase in public medical expenses since greater competition would lead to excess treatments.

Critics say the doctors simply worry about receiving a lower income due to the rising number of medics.