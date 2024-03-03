Infant found dead in rubble of apartment building destroyed in Russian attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Infant found dead in rubble of apartment building destroyed in Russian attack

By Press Association
The apartment building in Odesa was destroyed in the Russian attack (Ukrainian Emergency Service Office/AP)
The apartment building in Odesa was destroyed in the Russian attack (Ukrainian Emergency Service Office/AP)

The death toll from a Russian drone strike that destroyed a residential building in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa has risen to 10 after the body of a third child was pulled from the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western allies to boost Ukraine’s air defences in the wake of the deadly attack on Saturday.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on Sunday morning that rescue workers had retrieved the remains of a woman and her baby, who appeared “not even a year old”. He added that emergency services continue to comb through the rubble.

Destroyed building
Search teams are continuing to comb through the rubble (Ukrainian police press office/AP)

Authorities had earlier said a baby was among those killed after falling debris from an Iranian-made drone hit the apartment building – one of eight Russian drones reported by officials. Later that day, Mr Zelensky said a second child also died.

He wrote on X: “Tymofiy was 4 months old. Mark was about to turn 3 years old. My condolences to all of their close ones.” He added that a three-year-old girl and seven other people were injured in the attack.

He continued: “Delays in the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as air defence to protect our people, unfortunately result in such losses. Ukraine has never requested anything more than what is necessary to protect lives.”

Destroyed building
Several children were among those killed in the attack (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry reported 38 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight into Sunday over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Kyiv in 2014. A bridge that connects Crimea to Russian territory was closed to traffic for about two hours in the early hours.

In Moscow, China’s special envoy on Ukraine held talks on Saturday evening with senior Russian diplomats in the first leg of a European trip that will also take him to Brussels, Poland, Germany and France, Chinese and Russian state media reported.

In a statement published on Sunday morning, China’s foreign ministry said special representative Li Hui and Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin agreed that negotiations are the only way to end the fighting in Ukraine.

Mr Li’s trip, the second since last May, comes as Kyiv seeks Beijing’s participation in peace talks that Switzerland is trying to organise in the spring. China claims it is neutral in Russia’s war on Ukraine but maintains close ties with Moscow, with frequent state visits and joint military drills between the two nations.