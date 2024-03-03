Bournemouth boost survival bid as Burnley’s woes deepen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bournemouth boost survival bid as Burnley’s woes deepen

By Press Association
Justin Kluivert celebrates scoring Bournemouth’s opening goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo were on target as Bournemouth ended a seven-match winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory at Burnley.

The Clarets already appear doomed to relegation and, despite dominating possession and chances, they fell to an 11th home defeat from 14 league games at Turf Moor.

Kluivert provided a moment of real quality in the 13th minute to open the scoring, while Burnley had a second-half effort from Josh Cullen ruled out for a foul before Semenyo curled in a late second.

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Turf Moor
That sent the home fans heading for the exits, while Bournemouth are now 11 points clear of the bottom three.

Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth a boost by defying a knee problem to make the starting line-up while Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made three changes from last weekend’s defeat by Crystal Palace, with Cullen taking over the armband from the suspended Josh Brownhill and Vitinho and Jacob Bruun Larsen also coming in.

Burnley set about their task with energy and enthusiasm and went close in the fourth minute when Wilson Odobert swept a cross from Lorenz Assignon straight at Neto.

Bournemouth were then dealt an early blow when defender Marcos Senesi appeared to sustain a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Chris Mepham.

Marcos Senesi limps off
But moments later the Cherries were ahead, Burnley’s vulnerability at the back again exposed by a long ball from Lewis Cook that was seized on by Kluivert, who cut inside Dara O’Shea before lashing his shot past James Trafford.

Burnley were bossing possession and much of the play was around the Bournemouth box but too often the end product was missing.

Vitinho and Odobert both sent shots over the bar while at the other end a foul on Solanke just outside the box gave Marcus Tavernier the chance to fire in a free-kick, which was a few inches too high.

Burnley finally got in behind the Bournemouth defence in the 41st minute but Neto came out sharply to deny David Datro Fofana and Larsen’s follow-up was then blocked by Adam Smith with the goal empty.

Injury time saw the hosts go even closer, Neto just managing to claw away a very well-struck Larsen free-kick before Vitinho headed over a Charlie Taylor cross from in front of goal.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto celebrates Antoine Semenyo's goal
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola sent on Alex Scott for Ryan Christie for the second half and the Cherries nearly doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Kluivert broke free down the left and crossed for Solanke, who was denied by a good save from James Trafford.

Burnley thought they had finally equalised in the 66th minute when Cullen poked in but referee David Coote ruled it out for a foul by Larsen on Smith.

Semenyo twice came close to exploiting gaps in the Burnley defence with shots just past the post, while loud cheers from the home fans greeted the introduction of Manuel Benson.

He could not make an impression, though, and the points were wrapped up in the 88th minute when Semenyo again broke away down the right and this time curled his shot inside the post.