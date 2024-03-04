Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent pregnant with second child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent pregnant with second child

By Press Association
Lala Kent (PA)
Lala Kent (PA)

Reality star Lala Kent has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, previously revealed she was using intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor to try to have another baby.

IUI is a treatment where sperm is surgically placed in a uterus to fertilise an egg.

She shared the news of the upcoming arrival on Instagram, posting a close-up black and white photo of her baby bump as she stands next to daughter Ocean, two.

She captioned the post: “I’m expanding my pod.”

Kent shares her first child with ex Randall Emmett, to whom she got engaged in 2018 and split from in 2021.

She previously told Cosmopolitan magazine that she was using a sperm donor to try to have another baby, saying: “When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids.

“It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’

And I got to thinking, ‘Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?’

“I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option.

“I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant.

“If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”