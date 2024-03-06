Painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe exceeds expectations at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe exceeds expectations at auction

By Press Association
The painting exceeded expectations (Scanpix via AP)
An abstract painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, who surprised her country by abdicating earlier this year, has been sold at a Copenhagen auction for 160,000 kroner (around £18,350) – exceeding the estimated price of 75,000-100,000 kroner (£8,600 to £11,468).

The artistic works of the 83-year queen has long been publicly known, and several of her paintings have been exhibited at museums in Denmark and abroad.

The unnamed 1998 acrylic painting, whose starting price was 45,000 kroner (£5,160), was sold late on Tuesday at Denmark’s main auction house to an unidentified buyer.

The painting was originally a gift to a former aide who died in 1989, and was in the family’s possession.

Queen Magrethe
The works by Margrethe who also has designed ballet costumes and sets, church vestments and dinnerware, and made book illustrations, are rarely put up for sale, said Niels Boe-Hauggaard of the Bruun Rasmussen Auction House.

“The queen’s recent abdication may also have given the painting an extra layer to its history,” he added in a statement.

On New Year’s Eve, Margrethe announced she would be stepping down, citing health issues.

Her declaration stunned a nation that had expected her to live out her days on the throne, as is the tradition in the Danish monarchy.

On January 14, Margrethe became the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years.

The painting
Her son ascended the throne as King Frederik X after she formally signed her abdication.

Margrethe had undergone major back surgery in February 2023 and did not return to work until April.

Denmark’s monarchy traces its origins to 10th-century Viking king Gorm the Old, making it the oldest in Europe and one of the oldest in the world.

Today the royal family’s duties are largely ceremonial.

Tuesday’s auction was not the first time a painting by Margrethe has gone under the hammer. In 2021, the same auction house sold one of her works for 230,000 kroner ($33,500).