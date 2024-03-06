Case against three men on trial over ‘stolen’ Hotel California lyrics dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Case against three men on trial over ‘stolen’ Hotel California lyrics dropped

By Press Association
Musician Don Henley gave evidence in the trial (Seth Wenig/AP)
Musician Don Henley gave evidence in the trial (Seth Wenig/AP)

New York prosecutors have dropped a criminal case against three men who were on trial accused of conspiring to possess hand-written lyrics to Hotel California and other Eagles hits.

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Aaron Ginandes informed the judge on Wednesday that prosecutors would no longer proceed with the case, citing newly available emails that defence lawyers said raised questions about the trial’s fairness.

The trial had been under way since late February.

“The people concede that dismissal is appropriate in this case,” Mr Ginandes said.

Hotel California Lyrics Trial
Memorabilia seller Edward Kosinski has been cleared (Seth Wenig/AP)

The raft of communications emerged only when Eagles star Don Henley apparently decided last week to waive attorney-client privilege, after he and other prosecution witnesses had already testified.

The defence argued that the new disclosures raised questions that they had not been able to ask.

“Witnesses and their lawyers” used attorney-client privilege “to obfuscate and hide information that they believed would be damaging”, Judge Curtis Farber said in dismissing the case.

The case centred on roughly 100 pages of legal-pad pages from the creation of a classic rock colossus.

The 1976 album Hotel California ranks as the third-biggest seller of all time in the US, in no small part on the strength of its title track about a place where “you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave”.

The accused had been three well-established figures in the collectibles world – rare books dealer Glenn Horowitz, former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi and rock memorabilia seller Edward Kosinski.

Hotel California Lyrics Trial
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi denied the charges (Seth Wenig/AP)

Prosecutors said the men knew the pages had a dubious chain of ownership but peddled them anyway, scheming to fabricate a provenance that would pass muster with auction houses and stave off demands to return the documents to Eagles co-founder Don Henley.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to criminally possess stolen property. Through their lawyers, the men contended that they were rightful owners of pages that were not stolen by anyone.

The defence maintained that Mr Henley gave the documents decades ago to a writer who worked on a never-published Eagles biography and later sold the handwritten sheets to Mr Horowitz.

He, in turn, sold them to Mr Inciardi and Mr Kosinski, who started putting some of the pages up for auction in 2012.

Mr Henley, who realised they were missing only when they showed up for sale, reported them stolen.

He testified at the trial that he let the writer pore through the documents for research but “never gifted them or gave them to anybody to keep or sell”.

The writer was not charged with any crime did not give evidence.