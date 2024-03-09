Hot mic catches Biden talking of ‘come to Jesus’ meeting with Netanyahu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Hot mic catches Biden talking of ‘come to Jesus’ meeting with Netanyahu

By Press Association
President Joe Biden, second left, departs after delivering the State of the Union address (Shawn Thew/AP)
President Joe Biden, second left, departs after delivering the State of the Union address (Shawn Thew/AP)

President Joe Biden’s growing frustration with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to mount, with the Democrat captured on a hot mic saying that he and the Israeli leader will need to have a “come to Jesus meeting”.

The comments by Mr Biden came as he spoke with Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat, on the floor of the House chamber following Thursday night’s State Of The Union address.

In the exchange, Mr Bennet congratulates Mr Biden on his speech and urges the president to keep pressing Mr Netanyahu on growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were also part of the brief conversation.

Mr Biden then responds using Mr Netanyahu’s nickname, saying: “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.”

An aide to the president standing nearby then speaks quietly into the president’s ear, appearing to alert Mr Biden that microphones remained on as he worked the room.

“I’m on a hot mic here,” Mr Biden says after being alerted.

“Good. That’s good.”

The president on Friday acknowledged the comments, lightheartedly poking at reporters that they were “eavesdropping” on his conversation.

Asked if he thought Mr Netanyahu should be doing more to alleviate the humanitarian suffering, Mr Biden responded: “Yes, he does.”

A widening humanitarian crisis across Gaza and tight Israeli control of aid lorries have left virtually the entire population desperately short of food, according to the United Nations.

Officials have been warning for months that Israel’s siege and offensive were pushing the Palestinian territory into famine.

Israel Politics
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a gathering of Jewish leaders at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Mr Biden has become increasingly public about his frustration with Mr Netanyahu government’s unwillingness to open more land crossings for critically needed aid to make its way into Gaza.

In his address, he called on the Israelis to do more to alleviate the suffering even as they try to eliminate Hamas.

“To Israel, I say this humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip,” Mr Biden said.

The president announced in his speech that the US military would help establish a temporary pier aimed at boosting the amount of aid getting into the territory.

Last week, the US military began air dropping aid into Gaza.

Mr Biden said the temporary pier ”will enable a massive increase in humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza”.

Later on Friday, Mr Biden at a campaign stop in suburban Philadelphia told reporters that the prospects of forging an extended ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is “looking tough”.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Sunday.

Mr Biden also said that he was worried about violence spreading to east Jerusalem.

Clashes have erupted during Ramadan in recent years between Palestinians and Israeli security forces around Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicentre of the Middle East conflict.