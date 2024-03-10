Liza Koshy laughs and jokes after falling over on Oscars red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liza Koshy laughs and jokes after falling over on Oscars red carpet

By Press Association
Liza Koshy took a tumble on the red carpet (Ashley Landis/AP)
Liza Koshy took a tumble on the red carpet at the Oscars but appeared to handle the blunder with ease as she laughed at herself and cracked several jokes.

The US media personality and actress appeared on the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards wearing a red Marchesa gown and towering platform heels in the same colour.

While walking on the carpet in front of photographers, Koshy, 27, slipped and and fell back on to her dress, causing the crowd to gasp.

She brushed of the tumble with ease and appeared to laugh at herself as she was helped back to her feet by two people.

Later, Koshy chatted to Oscars ambassador Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet, where she was asked how she was feeling to be at the awards.

“Did you see me eat it? I fell,” Koshy replied.

“I’m joining a legendary group of women like J.Law who fell on the carpet.

“I made a whole moment of it. I said ‘wait a second, I’m not nominated, I’m not presenting, I gotta fall’.”

British comedian and presenter Dimoldenberg added: “Maybe you were trying to smell the carpet.”

Social media users pointed out that her choice of footwear could have been the trouble.

On X, formerly Twitter, one wrote: “Liza Koshy looks stunning but that fall, felt for her! Huge heels with a huge dress is a daring combo.”

“I hope she’s okay! Tripping can happen to anyone, but I’m sure she handled it with grace,” another chimed in.

Others praised her outfit, with one saying: “Liza Koshy looks amazing and the dress is smashing.”