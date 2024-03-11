Jimmy Kimmel alludes to Robert Downey Jr’s drug past in opening monologue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Kimmel alludes to Robert Downey Jr’s drug past in opening monologue

By Press Association
Host Jimmy Kimmel alluded to Robert Downey Jr’s history with substance abuse in his opening monologue (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Robert Downey Jr was left looking uncomfortable after Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel appeared to allude to to the actor’s history with substance abuse.

The US host of the 96th Academy Awards took to the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, kicking off the ceremony with a customary monologue filled with jokes as the expense of those in the audience.

While addressing the success of Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer – which led the nominations with 13 nods – Kimmel, 56, said: “Congratulations to (Cillian Murphy’s) co-star Robert Downey Jr.

“This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr’s career.”

Robert Downey Jr, left, and wife Susan Downey arrive at the Oscars (John Locher/AP)

After a pause, Kimmel added: “Well, one of the highest points,” before appearing to point towards his nose.

The camera then cut to Downey Jr, 58, who motioned that the joke was “on the nose” before he gestured for Kimmel to wrap it up.

Earlier in his career Downey Jr was arrested several times on charges related to drugs and went through treatment.

He also served time in prison for missing court-ordered drug tests.

After Kimmel’s gag, Downey’s co-star Emily Blunt could be seen reaching across to tap her friend’s shoulders as the actor appeared to look slightly uncomfortable.

The late-night comedian continued, saying: “Is that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?”

Another joke about whether the Iron Man star had an acceptance speech in his pocket or a “very rectangular penis” was also met with similar discomfort from the actor.

Downey J went on to win the best supporting actor prize at the ceremony, and thanked his wife Susan Downey for “loving him back to life”.