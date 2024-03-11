Ryan Gosling performs hilarious rendition of I’m Just Ken at Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ryan Gosling performs hilarious rendition of I’m Just Ken at Oscars

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling performed a hilarious rendition of I’m Just Ken (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Ryan Gosling performed a hilarious rendition of I’m Just Ken (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Ryan Gosling performed a hilarious rendition of I’m Just Ken at the Oscars, which began with him serenading Margot Robbie and ended with a full-blown sing-along with director Greta Gerwig and co-star America Ferrera.

The Barbie star donned a bright pink suit covered in sparkling rhinestones with gloves to match to perform the smash hit, which received a nomination at the 96th Academy Awards for best song.

Wearing a stetson hat tipped over his head and sunglasses, Gosling started his performance sitting in the audience by singing to his laughing Barbie co-star Robbie, who appeared unable to contain her giggles.

The La La Land actor then moved towards the stage to reveal songwriter Mark Ronson, who wore a billowing pink shirt as he played the guitar.

96th Academy Awards – Show
Slash was brought on stage as part of the performance (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Gosling was then joined onstage by several actors who played Ken in Gerwig’s film, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, as well as a host of dancers in stetsons.

The army of Kens performed an all-singing all-dancing rendition of the song, which included the actor being lifted into the air surrounded by cutouts of Barbie’s head.

British-American musician Slash then delivered a killer guitar solo while Gosling stepped out into the audience.

The actor stopped by actress Emma Stone, who enthusiastically sang along, before he shared the microphone with his co-stars in the front row – Robbie, Ferrera and Gerwig – who passionately joined in.