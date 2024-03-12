German military has ‘too little of everything’ warns armed forces commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German military has ‘too little of everything’ warns armed forces commissioner

By Press Association
Germany’s parliamentary commissioner for the Armed Forces Eva Hogl speaks at a press conference Berlin (Carsten Koall/AP)
Germany’s military still has “too little of everything,” but progress is being made in securing new equipment nearly two years after a special fund was set up to modernise the Bundeswehr, the country’s commissioner for the armed forces has said.

Days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to increase Germany’s defence spending to a Nato target of 2% of gross domestic product and set up the 100 billion euro special fund.

He said that the invasion marked a “turning point”.

A year ago, parliamentary commissioner Eva Hogl lamented the slow pace of modernisation and stressed the importance of replacing equipment that was given to Kyiv.

She said at the time that “the Bundeswehr has too little of everything, and even less since February 24″, when Russia attacked Ukraine.

Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the US.

Presenting this year’s annual report, Hogl — who acts as an advocate of servicepeople’s interests in parliament and a liaison between legislators and the military — said that much was set in motion last year, but “this must now get to the forces and have an effect, and the forces are rightly impatient”.

“I must unfortunately observe that the Bundeswehr still has too little of everything,” she told reporters in Berlin.

“There is a lack of ammunition, of spare parts, of radio devices; there is a lack of tanks, of ships and of aircraft.”

German chancellor Olaf Scholz
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to increase Germany’s defence spending to a Nato target of 2% (Markus Schreiber/AP)

However, she said, things are moving forward.

Legislators have approved defence contracts worth 47.7 billion euros, and plans have been made for two-thirds of the special military fund.

“This must be continued at high pressure and accelerated,” she added.

Hogl’s latest report noted that the military also has a personnel problem, with 181,514 servicepeople at the end of 2023 — 1,537 fewer than a year earlier.

“The Bundeswehr is aging and shrinking,” she said, though she acknowledged that “the issue of personnel has very clearly arrived on the political agenda”.